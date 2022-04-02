When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5 sneak peek: Allie returns!

When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5 will be airing on the Hallmark Channel this weekend and with that comes more of Nathan’s story!

So what have we seen from him so far this season? It started with him having to move forward following the events of the season 8 finale with Elizabeth. Then, there was him getting injured after he and Newton were struck by the car. He’s been recovering ever since, and newcomer Mei has been working to get the horse back up to speed.

The good news is that every involved is now doing better; not only that, but Allie is back in town! The sneak peek below focuses primarily on this character and the good news that we have about her being back in Hope Valley. She gets to spend time around Nathan, and she also has a great first impression of Mei. She tells Nathan how beautiful she thinks she is, and that leads to Kevin McGarry’s character joking that he hadn’t quite noticed.

So where will the Nathan – Mei storyline lead? For now, it is probably still far too early to know for sure, but from the start we felt like the writers would want to give Nathan some sort of happiness at the end of his journey. It’s been a long road to get him to where he is already and with that in mind, we’re sure that there’s still a road ahead for him, as well. You’ll need a certain measure of patience to get there, especially since there’s so much about Mei we still don’t know at the moment.

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5?

Do you think the show is absolutely setting the stage for a Nathan – Mei romance? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stay at the site — that is the best way to make sure you stay in the loop on everything moving forward. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

