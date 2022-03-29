When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5 promo: The Angela conflict

On this weekend’s When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5, a story from the past several installments could be coming to a head. Of course, we are talking here about Elizabeth’s desire to teach Angela Canfield, and also some of the pushback she is receiving from large-scale administrators on the subject.

Is Angela really going to hold back the rest of the class? The argument continues to be made that this will be so, even though Elizabeth balks at that idea. She knows that she’s capable of teaching her, just as Angela is capable of learning at the same speed as everyone else. There’s already been work done to ensure that she has access to Braille and all of the other resources that are absolutely necessary for her.

Here’s where things get interesting — rather than try to publicly admonish the man trying to separate their daughter from her teacher, the Canfields have a different approach. As the promo below shows you, they are inviting him over to dinner! The objective here is fairly simple: They believe that they can win over his heart and in doing so, really work to properly turn the tide here. There are emotional arguments to be made, and he is just looking at this situation with a lot of judgment and singular assumptions. Every classroom is different, just as every student and teacher are. What may not work with some environments absolutely does here.

We just hope that for Angela’s sake, we’re going to be at a point where there is some resolution here soon. This doesn’t have to be a storyline that ultimately lingers for the rest of the season, especially when there’s so much else going on here as a whole.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 5?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes for what could be coming below! After doing that, be sure to keep coming back for other insight. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







