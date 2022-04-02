Dynasty season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Blake’s family meeting!

Next week on Dynasty season 5 episode 7, let’s just say that there’s going to be a lot of Carrington family chaos. Isn’t that what you want with a show like this?

The title for this particular installment is “A Real Actress Could Do It,” and that could mean all sorts of things within the context of the story. For a few more details all about what you could be seeing here, take a look at the Dynasty season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

NOTHING TO HIDE – Blake (Grant Show) calls a family meeting, leaving the family a little confused. As Fallon is feeling positive about her new ventures, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) delivers some less than stellar news. Blake is suspicious of Daniel (guest star Rogelio T. Ramos) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) starts to see things differently. Meanwhile, Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) find themselves in a compromising situation. Also starring Robert C. Riley, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber and Eliza Bennett. The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Ayoka Chenzira (#507). Original airdate 4/8/2022.

At this point in the season, we do think there’s a good chance for some big-time drama and we need that. This is a show that still hasn’t been renewed, even though The CW gave a greenlight to a number of different programs over the past couple of weeks. We could be waiting for word on Dynasty for the next several weeks and at this point, we have to be prepared for that. At least we know that in the meantime, the plan is to deliver more of the crazy stuff that you’ve come to love over the past several years!

