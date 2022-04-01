Shark Tank preview: Apolla, Umaro, No Limbits, and a pillow Fort

Tonight, a new Shark Tank is going to air featuring Apolla, Umaro, No Limbits, and Fort — will any Sharks be tempted to bite? We’ve got the return of Emma Grede to the panel and, of course, four companies looking to take the next step with a little help.

Want to learn more? We’ll start as always with the synopsis and from there, you can read more about what these individual products bring to the table, complete with links that take you to their official site.

“Episode 1318” – Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, returns to the Tank in an all-new episode. First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Berkley, California, who hope to bring home the bacon and see change with a healthy alternative to a food that many vegans miss eating. A dad from St. Louis, Missouri, presents his product designed to aid a favorite childhood activity; while an entrepreneur from Iowa City, Iowa, introduces her adaptive clothing line with a mission to increase comfort for those struggling due to a disability. Best friends from Indialantic, Florida, and Clinton Township, Michigan, take it one step at a time when they pitch their product designed specifically to meet a dancer’s needs on “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, APRIL 1 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Apolla – We’ll admit that we didn’t know that compression socks were even a thing until today! This brand is looking to revolutionize the industry with a sock that provides the right balance of performance and comfort that can help alleviate pain and make it easier for you to do anything and everything through the day. It has testimonials aplenty from dancers, hikers, and a number of people who work on their feet for long periods of time.

Umaro – Is it bacon? Not exactly, but it looks like it and it fries like it! This is a plant-based bacon alternative made from the protein of red seaweed. We’ve seen how big something like this can blow up, but we’re also not going to sit here and call it a slam-dunk. Much will depend on the taste.

No Limbits – Here’s a company we sincerely hope a Shark gets involved with. Their entire mission statement is to provide adaptive clothing for people who need it. Think in terms of amputees, people in wheelchairs, or those with limited dexterity. This can help to significantly reduce discomfort and stop problems that come with more traditional clothing that they have to augment to better suit them.

Fort – This is absolutely a quirky idea: A company that allows people to make their own customizable pillow forts using magnetic cushions. Most likely, the market here is kids who need an activity that stimulates their imagination and/or keeps them from taking apart a couch. It’s a fun idea, but it is a high price point and we wonder about that scaring away customers.

Are you excited for Apolla, Umaro, No Limbits, and Fort on Shark Tank tonight?

