Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS, finally back with season 4 episode 17?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are we actually going to be seeing season 4 episode 17 after a few weeks off?

The hiatus has been a tough one as of late, even if it’s one we knew was coming at some point: There’s always a stretch of time, after all, when the NCAA Tournament takes this show off the air. We’re just pleased to know, at least for now, that it’s almost at the end. You are going to have a chance to see the next episode titled “Remember Me Tomorrow” in just a matter of hours, and some early details suggest that there’s a lot of action and drama around the corner. Juliet Higgins has a very unique story she’ll be set to tackle, while Thomas Magnum has one that is more personal and ties back to his military roots. (You can get a better sense of Magnum’s story by checking out the sneak peek at the bottom of this article.)

For a few more details now all about what you can see, go ahead and check out the full Magnum PI season 4 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Remember Me Tomorrow” – Higgins is in a complicated situation when 12-year-old Ella (Hala Finley) asks for help cracking a triple homicide that involves her mother. Also, Magnum bonds with Bob (Max Gail), a terminally ill veteran, while volunteering with the No Veteran Dies Alone Program and attempts to reunite him with his estranged family, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beyond this episode…

There’s a lot of other good stuff coming! The April 8 episode will mark the directorial debut of Jay Hernandez, who will have a chance to show even more of his skill set.

