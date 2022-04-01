The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Andrew Kennison’ & answers?

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 on NBC next month, we’re getting ourselves very-much psyched to learn a few things. “Andrew Kennison” is the title for this episode, and that name should be familiar to a lot of people out there already. Just remember that this is the man Cooper’s blackmailer wanted him to move not that long ago, and it seems like there are more connections here to the Task Force and the overall story.

So what will the focus of this episode? Think mostly in terms of worlds colliding.

The full The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 synopsis below may not be altogether substantial, but we’d argue it is definitely intriguing.

04/08/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Tensions rise when Cooper’s search for his blackmailer overlaps with the Task Force’s latest Blacklist case. TV-14

Will this episode be the one that ties together the blackmail arc? We’d love it if that was the case, but we really can’t get our hopes up all that much for that. This show does like to let things simmer, and we tend to imagine that this is going to continue to be the case here for quite some time. We’ll see things evolve for some of these characters until eventually, we arrive at some sort of conclusion that we don’t see coming. We just want there to be a great payoff, and for the entire journey that we’ve been on to feel justified. We know a lot of people out there still feel burned after the death of Liz.

