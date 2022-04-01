Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 14 on the air in a matter of hours? Of course, we’re excited for what the future holds! Also, we’re ready to get back into the show sooner rather than later.

Luckily, we will have that opportunity! The episode titled “Eva Mason” is going to be here at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and this is going to be a chance to get some further information on the night of Liz Keen’s death. Also, this is a chance to see the return of Cynthia Panabaker to the story.

If you haven’t gotten much information yet on what the future holds, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 synopsis below:

04/01/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death. TV-14

This is an episode that should be bringing a lot of different stuff to the table but in the end, we just want to get another breadcrumb if nothing else. We don’t expect to learn the truth about Liz in this episode, but it’d certainly be nice to get a little bit closer to something. Is that too much to ask for at this point? We have 22 episodes this season overall, so there is time to get to a lot of different stuff.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 14?

