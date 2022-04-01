NCIS season 19 stars react to season 20 renewal news

If you missed the announcement yesterday, there is officially an NCIS season 20 renewal at CBS! There is a lot worth celebrating here, just as there’s also an opportunity to speculate away as to what the future could hold.

We don’t think there has been a lot of uncertainty over the show’s future these past few weeks; while we were worried how it would fare without Gibbs, viewers have by and large stuck around! NCIS remains one of the network’s most-popular shows and moving forward, there’s a chance to learn more about Alden Parker and Jessica Knight, the newest characters who have come into the mix.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get our take on the most-recent episode of the show. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

So what are some of the cast members saying about the renewal? Katrina Law, who plays Jessica on the crime procedural, simply retweeted some messages announcing the news. Meanwhile, the man behind Jimmy Palmer in Brian Dietzen passed along the following message on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509612307092934667

Finally, you can take a look below for posts from Sean Murray (McGee) and also Diona Reasonover (Kasie) — former cast member Emily Wickersham (Bishop) even commented on the latter’s post! Given that the show is almost two decades into its run, it’d be easy for these actors to be cynical and less excited about a renewal. That’s especially the case for people like Sean and Brian, who have been involved in some form since season 1. Yet, there’s clearly still a lot of eagerness and love here, and that has us stoked for what the future could hold.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including other insight on what lies ahead

What do you want to see through the rest of NCIS season 19, let alone season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are even more updates on the way soon. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Harland Murray (@therealseanhmurray)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diona Reasonover (@dionareasonover)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







