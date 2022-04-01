The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 video: Panabaker visits Reddington

In just a matter of hours we’re going to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 return to NBC, and that means the return of Cynthia Panabaker!

We’ve made our excitement for such a thing no secret, and for a number of different reasons. She’s one of the most powerful recurring characters we have in this world and of course with that in mind, we have a lingering suspicion that she is always up to something. As to what that something is, it remains to be seen. Is she responsible for framing Harold Cooper? Did she have something to do with Liz Keen’s death? There is a lot to think about here.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to see our preview for what’s coming up next on the series. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are some other updates coming, and we’ll be here to break all of them down.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s go ahead and get to the sneak peek below via Hollywood Life. In this preview, you can see Panabaker visit Reddington at his trailer with a very specific request for help. Her daughter-in-law has been missing for the past few weeks, and that is something that James Spader’s character is very much aware of. After all, stories all about it have been out there in the press over the past few weeks!

Yet, here is the twist, and this is where things get a little bit more complicated. Panabaker reveals to Reddington that the daughter-in-law was found the night before, but was barely still alive and now, they’re in a medically-induced coma. This is clearly shifting from a story of recovery to one of revenge, and Reddington is the sort of person who can carry out such a plot.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 on NBC tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







