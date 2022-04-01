Blue Bloods season 13: Where is the renewal news?

Earlier today, CBS handed down some great news when it comes to the entire NCIS franchise — but what about Blue Bloods? Is it going to get a season 13 renewal at some point soon?

At this point, it does feel like the Tom Selleck police drama is on the docket to get additional episodes, and sooner rather than later. It is one of the most-popular shows on the network, save for maybe FBI, that does not have a renewal as of now. It also performs really well in DVR viewership and in syndication. The fact that it continues to do well in an absolutely abysmal timeslot is remarkable, and even with ratings declines over the years it constantly wins its timeslot in total viewers.

We really do think that so long as the show is financially viable and most of the core cast wants to come back, Blue Bloods could last for several more years. It largely comes down to everyone’s interest and then when CBS gets a deal done.

In the past, the network has renewed a number of their shows at once in a bulk announcement. However, we don’t get the sense that they are as interested in doing that now. Blue Bloods has gotten a renewal announcement separate from other shows recently, and we think that is likely going to be the case here again. Meanwhile, we think the FBI shows will get a bulk renewal, and then we will see about some other shows including The Equalizer and Magnum PI. We’ll admit that we’re a little bit worried about the latter, but we think there’s still value in at least one more season and it didn’t exactly have a great lead-in for much of its time.

