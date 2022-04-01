Siesta Key season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Juliette in Paris!

Next week on Siesta Key season 4 episode 17, we have a feeling we’re going to see a pretty different environment for the show. After all, we’re going from beachy vibes to one of the most famous cities in the world!

It’s no surprise that the producers of this show would want to be in Paris. Just think about everything that is associated with the city! It’s a place of romance, passion, and so much other wonderful stuff. It also looks remarkable onscreen; hey, there is a reason that Emily in Paris is as insanely popular as it is! Juliette will be there in an attempt to get past everything with Sam but just like you would expect, it’s not going to be anywhere near as easy as she once thought.

Below, you can take a look at the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 17 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Juliette wants to get over Sam while she’s in Paris, but it’s not as easy as she hoped. Sam introduces Meghan to the group among unaccepting friends. Kelsey and Will are concerned about Garrett and Kenna’s relationship.

Just from reading over that it remains clear that relationships are going to be the forefront of Siesta Key and at the end of the day, they really should be when you consider who these people are, how young they are, and what they are striving for out of life. There’s also still going to be a lot of conflict to come, but we like the idea of the Paris trip plus the notion that this season, we are seeing some of the cast members work to do some different things. There’s a lot of excitement that can go along with that.

