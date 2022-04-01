Ghosts season 1 episode 17 return date: The last before big finale

Want to get a sense of what’s ahead on Ghosts season 1 episode 17? Well, first and foremost, you’ll be waiting a while to see it.

Unfortunately, tonight’s new episode exists somewhat on an island — once it is over, you’ll be stuck waiting until Thursday, April 14. That is when the installment “Attic Girl” will air. This is the penultimate episode of the season and after that, we’re stuck waiting around until the season finale on April 21. We know that there is a season 2 renewal, so you don’t have to worry all that much about that. However, we also know that the lengthy summer hiatus is going to stink! We know already that this is one of the most exciting new shows of the year, as it has managed to be both funny and surprisingly emotional. It’s also managed to do a great job of capturing the magic of the UK series while also working to do its own thing.

Will there be some emotional stuff in these final episodes? We tend to think so, just as there could be some pretty incredible character moments, as well. Unfortunately, there isn’t all that much else in the way of info out there on this episode yet, but we’re sure that this will change at some point over the next week or so.

Because there are still two weeks until the next episode, that does mean that there’s plenty of time for everyone out there to catch up! The episodes are fairly short, and we hope that Ghosts inspires broadcast networks moving forward to continue to take some more news and exciting risks. Think somewhat beyond what is easy or comfortable! There can be some great results on the other side of it.

What are you most interested in seeing on Ghosts season 1 episode 17?

How do you think season 1 is going to end?

