Big Sky season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Is Jenny’s life on the line?

Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Big Sky season 2 episode 15? Well, for Jenny, she better prepare for the fight of her life.

We’ve seen both Katheryn Winnick’s character and Cassie in danger a number of times on the show already. Yet, at some point, you do have to wonder if we’re getting to an insurmountable position. She’s going to make some big risks and with that comes a LOT of different scenarios.

Below, you can check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 15 synopsis — that’s where there are some other updates all about what lies ahead:

“This Will Not Be Forgiven” – With her life on the line, Jenny makes a violent decision that puts a Bhullar target on her back; but as she closes in on the family, Veer questions his children’s ability to lead and makes a major personnel decision that will change everything. Meanwhile, a grieving father tears up the town over his son’s death; and Cassie returns, ready for a fresh start, considering just how Lindor might factor into it on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, APRIL 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Do we think that Jenny is going to be alive at the end of the episode? Let’s put it this way: We’d be shocked if she is NOT alive. Just remember for a moment here that this show has already taken out a number of other memorable characters, whether it be Ronald or Wolf Legarski. It just doesn’t make sense for them to take anyone else out right now, especially one who has been a major part of the series since the very beginning.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 15?

What do you think is going to happen with Jenny this time around?

