Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 15 spoilers: Meredith, Nick’s operation

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 15 is slated to premiere on ABC next week, and it’s another exciting story for Meredith and Nick! Of course, it is also one where the characters face their fair share obstacles.

The first bit of evidence that this story is going to be rather unique comes via the title: “Put It to the Test.” Is that about their relationship? Or, is that about a particularly challenging procedure the two are going to work together on? We are excited to have both of these characters in Seattle for all of this, mostly due to the opportunity it provides for Scott Speedman to be around a lot of the other actors. We presume it has to be super-strange to be cast as a series regular, only to then not be around most of the other main characters much of the time!

Below, you can take a look at the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 15 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

“Put It to the Test” – Bailey is on edge when an accreditation council stops by Grey Sloan to review the residency program, while Richard sets an assessment of his own for the same day. Meanwhile, Nick returns to Seattle to perform a first-of-its-kind operation with Meredith when “Grey’s Anatomy” airs THURSDAY, APRIL 7 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Beyond Meredith, we do think that Bailey’s storyline is important in the aftermath of what happened with Levi earlier this season and the speculation around the Webber Method. There’s gotta be a chance for all characters to move forward, so let’s wait and see if and how that happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 15?

Do you think that Meredith and Nick’s story is going to last beyond this season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for even more updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







