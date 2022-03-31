Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS, back with ‘Trevor’s Pants’?

Is Ghosts new tonight over on CBS, and has it come back after what amounts to a pretty substantial delay? Just as you would imagine, there are a few different things we’re going to be talking over within this piece.

So where do we start? It’s mostly with the good news: After a pretty lengthy hiatus, we finally have season 1 episode 16 on the air tonight! At this point, we mostly just hope that viewers still remember to watch. This story is the long-awaited one titled “Trevor’s Pants” that really, is pretty self-explanatory no matter how you slice it: This is the story of how the character ended up where he is. (Oh, and of course it’s also the story of how he lost his pants.)

For a few more details all about what you can expect to see coming up, go ahead and read our full Ghosts season 1 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Trevor’s Pants” – The secret about Trevor’s missing pants is finally revealed when his wealthy former friend comes to Woodstone Mansion to buy the timepiece Sam and Jay found on Elias Woodstone’s corpse. Also, Thor decides to tell Flower how he feels about her, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 31 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The unfortunate truth on the other side of this is that there really aren’t that many episodes left — the finale is set for April 21, so we have to cherish every remaining story for however long we’ve got them. At least we know about the season 2 renewal already, right? We like to think that helps a great deal when it comes to the summer break!

