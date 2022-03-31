Station 19 season 5 episode 15 spoilers: Andy Herrera’s trauma…

Next week Station 19 season 5 episode 15 is going to arrive on ABC, and we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. This is going to be a painful episode. As a matter of fact, it could be one of the hardest we’ve seen for Andy Herrera — and we say that knowing everything that she’s gone through over the years.

One of the signs that you should get your tissues ready is that the network is not giving out too many details for what’s ahead. Instead, all we’ve got is the short Station 19 season 5 episode 15 synopsis below:

“When the Party’s Over” – Andy deals with the aftermath of a trauma on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, APRIL 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The first thing that Andy is going to need to remember is that she is not alone. It may feel challenging at times, but there is going to be a lot of people around her who have her back and will do everything in their power to ensure that she is okay.

Performance-wise, it feels clear that this could be a tour de force from Jaina Lee Ortiz. These character-specific episodes can be incredibly challenging, especially on a show like this where you are used to playing a part in one specific way. Then, over all you’ve gotta change things up and explore completely uncharted territory.

No matter what happens, we have a hard time thinking that anything will be resolved fully in this single episode.

