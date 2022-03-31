Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What about both SVU and Organized Crime? We know that last week, we had a break for the first time since the mothership returned to the air after many years away. Is that trend continuing tonight?

In a word, yes … though there is a silver lining to it as well. This is the final week of the planned hiatus for the entire Law & Order universe, and we know already that there are episodes confirmed for both next week (April 7) and also April 14. There’s still more to come beyond that as well, so in general you’ve got a lot of great stuff to look forward to.

Want some preliminary details now, though? Then we suggest that you check out synopses for all three of these series below…

Law & Order season 21 episode 5, “Free Speech” – 04/07/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate. ADAs Price and Maroun contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 17, “Once Upon a Time in El Barrio” – 04/07/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Velasco asks Benson for help finding three girls who were trafficked from his hometown to New York City. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 17, “Can’t Knock the Hustle” – 04/07/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A new ADA on the case urges the task force to flip a member of the brotherhood to get the evidence they need. Stabler must come to terms with the legacy his father left him. Bell and Nova’s worlds start to overlap in more ways than one. TV-14

Hopefully, at some point soon we’ll get 100% confirmation that all three shows are coming back for more episodes — we’ve heard that for SVU, but that’s more or less it for now.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order, SVU, and then also Organized Crime when they return?

