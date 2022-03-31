NCIS season 20 renewal confirmed, plus NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawaii

While it may not come as too great of a shock, we do still think of this as tremendously exciting news: An NCIS season 20 is officially on the way!

Today, CBS confirmed that the long-running police drama will be coming back for another season, and it is going to be joined by the likes of NCIS: Los Angeles (season 14) and NCIS: Hawaii, which now has a season 2.

In a statement, here is what CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl had to say about bringing these shows back:

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years … With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Of the renewals, NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii are hardly a surprise. The season 14 order for NCIS: Los Angeles is a little more eye-opening, and we say that largely because the ratings for season 13 have been decent but not spectacular; also, there have been rumors for a while that we could be closing in on a final season here before too long. We wouldn’t be surprised if it happens next season, but we will have to wait on that.

With all three of these shows now official, we await word on several other long-running shows including SWAT, Blue Bloods, and Magnum PI. The entire FBI franchise should be back, and we also imagine there will be a season 2 of The Equalizer. We’re less optimistic about medical drama Good Sam.

