Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, and are we about to see the long-running series back with its milestone 100th episode? It goes without saying that we’re excited to see a lot of different stuff explored here. How can we not? It’s a real celebration of everything the Big Bang Theory prequel has brought to us over the years.

We’ll admit that in the early going, we had a lot of skepticism about the show, especially when you consider the radical shift from a multi-camera sitcom to a laugh-track to a single-camera story like we are getting here. We’re not sure that a lot of spin-offs out there could have handled so seismic a shift. Yet, we do think that it’s turned out rather well when the dust settles, and that is mostly due to the writing that has both honored the original and allowed it to feel singular and special in its own right. It honors the original show without just resting on its laurels.

If you look below, you can see a new video featuring Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, and a number of other actors discussing the experience of doing the show. To go along with that, the synopsis below has a little more insight if you haven’t seen that already:

“A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth” – Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace). Also, George Sr. and Mary are caught in the middle of Meemaw and Dale’s breakup, and Georgie comes clean to Mandy, on the 100th episode of the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 31 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Unfortunately, there is another repeat on the other side of this episode on April 7, so enjoy the new programming while you have it!

