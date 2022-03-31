Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 photo: Frank’s atypical story

Tomorrow night Blue Bloods season 12 is slated to return to CBS but for the sake of this article, we’re going to take a look ahead! “Long Lost” is the title for the episode airing a week from tomorrow, and Frank Reagan is going to face (shocking!) another important dilemma that could test him in a number of different ways.

So what will make this one stand out from the pack? How is it challenging? Well, for starters, it looks like he’s showing up to the office a little less prepared for his duties there. The outfit he’s wearing in the photo above is one typically reserved more for work outside of 1 Police Plaza, and that makes us think that he may not have been planning to shot up there to do any work. Yet, sometimes in this world, you have to be prepared for some unexpected challenges. Frank’s well-aware of that and of course, we envision him being ready to fully spring into action here.

Per the synopsis for “Long Lost” Tom Selleck’s character “faces a dilemma when a Marine veteran, who became a local celebrity for saving a woman’s life, asks him to make an exception to the NYPD recruitment age limit so he can join the force.” We can imagine why this would require an urgent meeting with some of the advisers. If you do or say the wrong thing here, you run the risk of a public-relations crisis. We think that one of Frank’s blind spots is dealing with the celebrity world at large; because he’s from a very specific generation, he doesn’t always understand it as well as other people do.

Hopefully, this is an episode that tests the commissioner and everyone around him — after all, aren’t most of these episodes a little better when there are some high stakes?

