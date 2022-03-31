Julia season 1 episode 4 air date: When is it back on HBO Max?

Following the premiere today, when can you expect Julia season 1 episode 4 to arrive on HBO Max? What is coming up next?

The first order of business here is knowing the format for the Sarah Lancashire series. Like many other shows at the streaming service, we got a chance to see the first three episodes all at once. Moving forward, however, we’re shifting to a format of an episode a week — or, at the very least, that is what we’re doing right now. Season 1 episode 4 is coming in seven days on Thursday, April 7.

The only information that is out there about this episode right now is the title: “Petit Fours.” That’s probably going to be the way of things for the bulk of this show. We don’t foresee HBO Max putting a ton of information out in advance about any of these episodes, as ironic as that may be, all things considered. Remember here that so much of this show is based on Julia Child’s life!

Of course, one of the real questions that this show is going to need to answer over time is whether or not it’s justified. We still think of Julie & Julia when we are thinking about any sort of version of Child’s story, and that performance from Meryl Streep is pretty iconic. Of course, the goal here is still to offer up a different approach and show a few different things. Lancashire may be one of the most underrated performers of her generation and when you think about that alone, there is a justification to watch this show even if you know quite a bit already about Julia Child.

Oh, and there’s plenty of reason to watch this show if you love food. One of the things that’s great about Julia Child in general was her ability to make even complex things feel a little more relatable or accessible.

What do you want to see when it comes to Julia season 1 episode 4 at HBO Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for even more updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







