The Dropout season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Elizabeth’s ‘reckoning’

Next week on Hulu, The Dropout season 1 episode 8 is poised to premiere and with that, of course, comes a lot of drama. This is the epic series finale, an end to a run that has long been expected.

For a good many of this show’s viewers, we imagine that there is already an understanding as to how Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos’ journey is going to end. This is based, after all, on true events. We’ve seen the rise of this company and now, we’re about to see a fall like no other. The Wall Street Journal article is out there and even if Elizabeth does what she can to deny it, there is a storm vastly approaching her front door. It’s pretty darn hard to imagine that she’s going to be able to get out of the way at this point.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can get an advance look at what’s coming within this finale. To go along with that, we also suggest you view the official synopsis for “Lizzy” below:

In the wake of the Wall Street Journal article, Elizabeth and Sunny face a reckoning.

The title being what it is suggests that Holmes could be reduced to a very different version of herself at the end of all of this. What is so strange about the finale is, of course, the fact that there is still so much of this story playing out in real life. Holmes has yet to be formally sentenced to jail time; that will be coming a little bit later this year. Parts of her trial only wrapped up a few months ago! We get Hulu’s desire to dive into the limited-series format further, but you could have easily made the argument that this show would have been better suited to come out in another year or two.

What do you think is coming on The Dropout season 1 episode 8?

How do you think the show’s version of Elizabeth’s story is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for other updates that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

