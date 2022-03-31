The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 spoilers: More Brimley chaos!

There’s a good chance you’ve heard the news already that Cynthia Panabaker is coming back for The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 — how about a look at another familiar face, as well?

The image above is all of the photographic proof you need that we are going to be seeing back Teddy Coluca on the show as Brimley, the master interrogator and a guy who uses some really unconventional means to get what he wants. We’ve seen him utilize a goat and, quite recently, he brought out a camel! What other strange methods is he going to be set to employ down the road now.

The other big question regarding a Brimley return, at least for right now, is who he is plotting to interrogate at all.

The other big question regarding a Brimley return, at least for right now, is who he is plotting to interrogate at all. We know that Panabaker’s daughter-in-law is missing entering “Eva Mason,” and it’s possible that Brimley is going to be used to get some more info on a lead. Of course, it’s also possible that he is tied to a different story, as well: The search for answers on Liz. We know that this story did not get much of an update on this past episode, but did you really think that the writers for The Blacklist would be ignoring this altogether for two straight weeks? That’s not something that should be in their DNA — we frame it like this knowing that they’ve probably done it here and there in the past.

