Killing Eve season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Will Eve need Villanelle’s help?

Killing Eve season 4 episode 7 is just a matter of days from arriving on AMC+, and you have to expect chaos! What else would there be so close to the end? This is an episode where the goal seems to be the same for several characters: The destruction of the Twelve. Yet, there could still be some distinct differences in how they choose to go about it.

At this point, our chief concern is that Eve is going to dive so far down some rabbit hole that she will get herself killed in the process. It does feel like she’s got a death wish, and there is not a lot of evidence to the contrary.

The title for this episode is “Making Dead Thing Look Nice,” which definitely feels like something we could see Villanelle saying. For some more insight, just check out the full season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Eve takes on an even bigger revenge mission against The Twelve and realizes she may need Villanelle’s help; Villanelle has a dalliance with the new assassin; Carolyn’s latest string of intel may lead her home.

Is the new assassin Pam? That feels possible, but we feel for Pam given some of her recent orders and a challenge she could face squaring off with Villanelle. For Carolyn, we mostly just feel frustrated for her. She went through all of that effort only for Eve to kill Lars!

As for Eve needing Jodie Comer’s character for assistance, it’s really felt like we were building to this point for most of the season already.

Where do you think the story is going to venture heading into Killing Eve season 4 episode 7?

