This Is Us season 6 episode 11 promo: Is Jack Damon missing?

With This Is Us season 6 episode 11 airing on NBC next week, you should prepare yourself for a delicate emotional journey. “Saturday in the Park” is going to revolve in part around Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary barbecue, but it is going to take a number of unexpected twists and turns.

A lot has been made already of the “smoker incident” that could cause Jack to be injured in some way. However, a lot less has been made of him running away in the promo below!

So what is going on here? One of the important things to remember is that Kate has been slowly teaching young Jack about the number of steps to the park; it’s one of the reasons why she was so insistent that the family not leave their home and uproot all of the work she’s been doing. It’s possible that he was unattended at a given moment and because of that, he decided that this is the proper time to head over to the park. He’s testing his freedom as many young children do, not recognizing the imminent danger.

Clearly, him being on his own is an indicator that someone should have been watching him, and failed at their responsibility. Is he going to find the smoker unattended and hurt himself because of this? Maybe, and it’s easy to realize how Kate or Toby may be preoccupied, or how a miscommunication leads to some sort of injury happen. We just hope that the central incident here, no matter what it is, is not an excuse to blame one character and not the other. We feel already like “The Hill” made Toby out to be too much of the villain when it didn’t need to go so far to prove its point.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the journey at the heart of This Is Us season 6 episode 11?

