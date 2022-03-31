Snowfall season 5 episode 8 promo: Did Franklin make a mistake?

Next week’s Snowfall season 5 episode 8 is going to be a huge hour of TV; it has to be with the wedding at the center of it! Jerome and Louie are getting set to tie the knot and say their vows, and it looks like most of the episode will be centered around that.

Of course, and because this is Snowfall, you better prepare for some surprising sources of conflict. As time goes on here, we’re getting progressively more and more nervous that Louie is not making it out of the next episode alive.

Let’s look at where things are for the character right now. She just ordered the hit out on Kane and if that ever comes back on her, it’s 100% a guarantee that she is in big trouble. Meanwhile, there is also brewing tension between her and Franklin. There’s been resentment ever since the end of the last season here, with Louie and Jerome eventually opting to do their own thing rather than fully entrench themselves in Franklin’s empire.

In the promo below, Franklin mentions to Louie that he should have treated her like more of a partner, and it does seem like he has some regrets in that department. From his vantage point, he hopes that it’s not too late to change that. Unfortunately, Louie may feel like the time has already passed. If there was a rift between them already, the aftermath of this wedding could create a deeper fissure … provided of course that Louie survives.

