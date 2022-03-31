Snowfall season 5 episode 7: Does Louie want Kane killed?

Tonight, Snowfall season 5 episode 7 continued to present quite the complicated web of relationships — and it’s possible one key choice could have Louie killed.

So much of the story tonight was fittingly about the aftermath to the attacks by Kane and his people, and the variety of different ways characters coped. For Jerome, a lot of it was about his search for Peaches — and eventually, the decision he made to take a step back to focus on the community and his roots. Meanwhile, Leon was able to meet up with Kane and negotiate for him to be a part of the business. He feels like nothing was done for Kevin’s family after his death, and he 100% wants to rectify that.

Then, there’s Louie, who clearly seems to be less trusting or interested in having Kane around. How else can you explain her deciding to basically order a hit on him? It’s clear that this, in her mind, is the only way out of this situation. She better hope that the money she’s paying out is enough convincing that this doesn’t come back on her! That’s the danger with all of this because if Kane learns that one of Franklin’s own people is trying to kill him even after his deal with Leon, that opens the door once more to trouble — big trouble. We don’t think that he will be showing any mercy at all.

From the end twist to the outstanding work of Amin Joseph as Jerome, Snowfall season 5 episode 7 is an hour to remember; you could even argue it is one of the best we’ve seen from the show yet.

