Magnum PI season 4 episode 17 video: Higgins meets her new client!

We know that you’ve been waiting for a good while to see Magnum PI season 4 episode 17 on CBS, but here’s the good news: The wait is almost over! You are going to be seeing “Remember Me Tomorrow” in just a couple of days and for Magnum, we know that he will have an emotional storyline involving a veteran from Vietnam.

So what is Higgins going to be up to? Well let’s just say that on the surface, her tale could appear rather comical … but there may be a whole lot more going on underneath the surface here.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a small sense of what lies ahead for her! Perdita Weeks’ character is at La Mariana with TC and Rick when she gets the notice that her new client is there. She’s expecting a grown adult (and why wouldn’t she?), only to then discover that she’s been potentially hired by a twelve-year old girl. Rick and TC each speculate that she may want something rather innocent from her — take, for example, a lost diary.

So what is the truth here? Per the synopsis for this episode, this girl may be looking for “help cracking a triple homicide that involves her mother.” Pretty serious, no? This is the sort of case that could cause Higgins to really examine every part of herself as an investigator in order to get something a little bit closer to the truth.

While we are waiting to see where this story ends, for now we appreciate the show for continuing to bring something different to the table. This also shows just how notable Magnum and Higgins are as private investigators across the islands. If a twelve-year old girl knows about them and wants to hire them, that really says a lot, doesn’t it?

