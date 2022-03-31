The Ultimate Surfer canceled at ABC; no season 2 coming

While this news may not come as too great a surprise, it’s still 100% worth noting: The Ultimate Surfer will not be riding any more waves.

According to a new report over at Deadline, the reality competition series is saying goodbye after just one season on the air and some low ratings. We wondered about this show’s longevity from the start. While surfing is an extremely cool sport, at the same time it also appeals to a pretty small audience in the US compared to sports like basketball, football, or even golf. When you think about that, it felt like there was going to be a limited crowd watching.

Beyond just this, there’s also the fact that Jesse Palmer (who hosted the show last year) has ended up being recruited over to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. While it’s possible in theory that the show could have gone on without him, there was also no real reason for that to be the case.

In general, we would argue that ABC’s summer lineup is a little bit of a mystery. After all, remember that the new season of The Bachelorette is going to be premiering on July 11, which is significantly later than usual. What does this mean for the future of Bachelor in Paradise? For the time being that remains unclear, and we wonder if that show is being set up for a fall run. Beyond all of this, there are some other things that we’ve gotta wait and see on when it comes to the future of the network. We know that in general, ABC also relies heavily on game show revivals in the summer months. This is easy programming for them to do, and it also just so happens to be mostly cost-effective.

What do you think about The Ultimate Surfer being canceled over at ABC?

What do you think the network is going to air this summer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







