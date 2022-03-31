Survivor 42 episode 5 preview: Is Daniel now the target?

As we move into Survivor 42 episode 5, there is a lot of good stuff coming — and will that include more drama at the Ika Tribe?

We’ll start here by giving Tori some credit for her shocking ability to get herself out of trouble time and time again … even if she puts herself in said trouble first. She can’t quite stay out of her own way! Yet, as the numbers dwindle, we imagine that this game is only going to get more and more interesting.

Is a merge coming soon? We tend to think so, but it won’t be coming right away — that means that everyone has to find a way to make it through in their individual tribes for a little while longer. The promo showed a little bit of all three tribes, and here are our quick assumptions.

Ika – Rocksroy admits that he is slipping! We wonder if he’s starting to realize that he’s coming across as bossy, and there are some long-term ramifications that could eventually come along with that.

Taku – The orange tribe could have a surprising amount of drama around Jonathan, who may accidentally have injured Maryanne with the machete. To think, he previously bragged about how tight the tribe was! Now, there’s a little bit of disarray so we’ll see what happens with that.

Vati – Finally, Daniel’s past mistakes may be coming back to bite him. He didn’t seem to understand why he was blamed the most for this past vote, but he was the one who stuck his neck out! We don’t think anyone trusts him on the tribe at this point, but they may still need him and he’ll have to primarily rely on that if he wants to stay put for a little while in the game.

