Bridgerton season 3 spoilers: Are Kate and Anthony returning?

As we move forward to Bridgerton season 3, are we going to be seeing more of Kate and Anthony’s love story play out?

We understand if there are fears out there regarding whether or not the two could be a part of future stories. The exit of Rege-Jean Page after season 1 is the sort of thing that leaves everyone in a place to be perpetually shook! Yet, the good news is that there are plans to continue to feature these characters, which is great given that there is seemingly SO much more story to tell.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is just some of what actress Simone Ashley had to say on this particular subject:

“We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started … We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3. In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting.”

Isn’t that exciting? Of course, we imagine there are all sorts of love stories ahead beyond these two characters, but we’ll have to wait and see precisely what happens there. Since the show had such an early renewal, that does open the door for there to be new episodes at some point in 2023. Given how enormously popular this show is on Netflix, we tend to imagine that the streaming service is going to be very-much eager to bring more to the table here before too long. Is there a more valuable property for them?

