Kung Fu season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The road ahead in ‘Reunion’

Next week on Kung Fu season 2 episode 5, it looks like there is one subject at the center of the story: A quest to find Mia. Of course, doing so will not come easy for Nicky, even if she has a little bit of help.

What are the stumbling blocks here? There are a couple of them. First things first, you have to think about Russell Tan doing their best to ensure that she is found. Even if she has Henry on her side and a little bit of information, this is no guarantee of anything. Be prepared for a high-stakes, dramatic episode with a few different twists at the center of it.

Below, you can check out the full Kung Fu season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what’s ahead:

THE RACE TO FIND MIA – After receiving a new clue that could lead to Mia’s (guest star Vanessa Yao) whereabouts, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) race to find her before Russell Tan’s forces do. Meanwhile, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is tested when a new restaurant opens nearby, and Althea (Shannon Dang) continues to struggle with the challenges of work. Tzi Ma, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. David Grossman directed the episode written by A.C. Allen (#205). Original airdate 4/6/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The good news…

We have already seen news on a Kung Fu season 3 renewal! With that in mind, you have an opportunity to enjoy the rest of the season without any fear for what the future could hold.

