The Walking Dead season 11: Norman Reedus on final day of filming

The Walking Dead season 11 still has several episodes still to go over on AMC; yet, behind the scenes everything is wrapping up.

In a new post on Instagram below, you can see executive producer and frequent director Greg Nicotero share a message from himself and Norman Reedus all about the final day of production. In this, you can see how emotional event this us for them! The two parties spent the past twelve years working on the show together and with that in mind, you have to imagine that it’s hard for either one of them to say goodbye.

Granted, we know that Norman is not 100% done with this franchise; he’s just done with the flagship show. Following the Walking Dead series finale, it’s already been confirmed that there is going to be a spin-off show featuring both Daryl and Carol. This is a great opportunity to see what their future holds, even if you probably have to wait a while to see all of that play out.

For the time being, what we know is that The Walking Dead proper will most likely conclude its run a little later this year. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding how things will wrap up, mostly because there are so many directions that the story could go. While we know that there are a few characters who will almost certainly be killed off, there are also a few others who will 100% survive. Think here along the lines of the aforementioned Daryl and Carol, and then also Negan and Maggie, who have their own sort of project coming down the road.

