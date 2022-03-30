The Flash season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Who is being ‘Reckless’?

Curious to learn more about The Flash season 8 episode 10? We do have a new episode next week titled “Reckless,” and we’re going to be seeing a story full of mystery and a little bit of excitement. There’s some instability really across the board at this point when it comes to the team, and we’ll have to wait and see just how far things go and how crazy they become.

The one thing we can say with some measure of confidence is this: By the end of it the world could be a little bit different.

Below, you can take a look at The Flash season 8 episode 10 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

WITH BATED BREATH – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the “Black Flame”, meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#810). Original airdate 4/6/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In general, one of the things that we do appreciate about the season so far is that there is a little bit of mystery. In the Armageddon arc, we had a real sense of what the stakes were and, at least part, where things are going. This time around it feels like the story’s a slower burn, which 100% is ironic given that we’re thinking about a character with super-speed as their primary power.

