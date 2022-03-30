The Good Doctor season 6, The Rookie season 5 renewals confirmed

For everyone who wants to see more great stuff from The Good Doctor and The Rookie, we come bearing great news today!

Today, ABC confirmed that they are bringing the Freddie Highmore and Nathan Fillion dramas back for a season 6 and season 5, respectively. These come off of some extremely strong performances in the ratings for both of these shows, and it also opens the door for The Rookie to have that spin-off that focuses heavily on Niecy Nash as a potential FBI agent.

Are we surprised about either one of these renewals? Hardly. Just look at the success for both of them! The Good Doctor started off as an enormous ratings success story over on ABC, and while its numbers have gone down over time, it still performs really well in DVR figures and has a huge international base — which is an added incentive for studio Sony to keep it going for at least a little while longer.

Meanwhile, The Rookie is a show with star power, solid numbers, and stability for a network that needs it. Beyond these two series and the Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 universe, we would argue that ABC is rather lacking in the scripted-drama department. As compelling as A Million Little Things may be, it’s facing a rather uncertain future. Meanwhile, Big Sky has lost a little bit of steam. We think at least one of the two will be back for next season, but there is no guarantee on both. Meanwhile, ABC has some other holes they need to fill on the schedule, especially when it comes to midseason. Just remember how poorly Promised Land did in the numbers during the time that it was on the air.

