Astrid & Lilly Save the World season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Syfy?

Is there going to be an Astrid & Lilly Save the World season 2 following the events of the finale? Or, has the show been canceled?

Well, the first order of business here is getting some of the bad news out of the way: For now, no firm decision has been made. Will we get one over the next few weeks? We’re hopeful of course, but we also recognize that nothing is 100% certain. This is Syfy we’re talking about here, and we know that this is a network that does have quite the checkered history of ending many great shows before their time.

When it comes to the ratings, there’s nothing here that feels like a slam dunk. Astrid & Lilly Save the World is only averaging just over 240,000 live viewers an episode, but that is looking only at the US numbers. We know that this only tells one small piece of the overall puzzle here, since there are DVR numbers to consider here plus also streaming performance — we even think the Canadian viewership could be considered when it comes to the producers trying to make something happen. Ultimately, though, we know that US viewership tends to be key with a lot of this stuff, and we absolutely think that it is going to be a huge factor here.

For now, we’re just hoping that this is not something the network spends a long period of time figuring out. A lot of ambiguity can kill the momentum for any show. This is an innovative, quirky show that can bring Syfy a different audience — also, they do still need original properties when you consider how few they have as a whole.

