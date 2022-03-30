Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Season 9 episode 18 spoilers

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 9 episode 18 in just a matter of hours?

There are of course a few different things worth diving into in this piece, but we should go ahead and start with the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until Wednesday, April 13 to see it back on the air. The two-week break is rough, but there could be a silver lining to it: Once the show is back on the air, there will be fewer interruptions the rest of the way.

Now, let’s get a little bit more into what the future could hold. Below, you can check out the full The Goldbergs season 9 episode 18 synopsis:

“School-ercise” – When Beverly steps in for PE coach at William Penn Academy, Adam reluctantly takes her Jazzercise class. He is surprised to find enjoyment in it, until Beverly suffers an embarrassing incident – causing Adam the ultimate humiliation. Brea steps in to show Adam his mother’s good intentions and he ultimately comes to her defense. Meanwhile, Barry and Geoff find themselves both up for the same medical internship – causing conflict in their budding friendship on an all-new episode of The Goldbergs,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So is there going to be a season 10 coming on the other side of this? We know that we’d love to see it, but we could be stuck waiting for a little while in order to get news. Given that Wendi McLendon-Covey did recently sign a new deal, there’s at least more optimism around it than we’ve seen in some time.

