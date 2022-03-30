Power Book IV: Force season 1: What will be the best cliffhanger?

We know that the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale is going to be coming up two weeks from Sunday. With that being said, what could be coming up? How crazy of a cliffhanger are we going to get here?

Well, the first thing worth noting here is the title: “Family Business.” When you consider that, plus the phone call JP made to Kate at the end of this past episode, it’s fairly reasonable to guess what’s coming up here. Kate could easily be turning up!

So what would the aftermath of a Kate appearance be? We can certainly envision a few different things going down. Take, for starters, trying to see how Kate will meddle in Tommy’s business operation. We have a hard time thinking she’s going to start killing people or causing problems to that degree, but she could bring a lot of emotional trauma.

So where could the story go? How could things unfold here? We’ve certainly got our fair share of questions. We do think that Tommy’s family will be the focal point of the finale, but we’re not sure that this is going to be the big cliffhanger at the end. We envision that more as something tied to a major character death or potentially another reunion in Tommy’s life. We’ve had the belief for a while that 2-Bit could show up before things wrap up, and we’re still crossing our fingers for that.

