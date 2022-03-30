Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 17 spoilers

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 17 in just a matter of hours?

We know that network TV patterns can be somewhat frustrating; we should start by getting that out of the way almost immediately. We have new episodes, a break, and then a couple more, and then another break. Unfortunately, we’re at a spot now where there is no new episode on the air tonight. The same goes for the week that follows. The plan for now is that we’re going to be seeing the sitcom back on Wednesday, April 13 with “Big Negotiations and Broken Expectations” — it’s not the final episode of the season, but it will help to kick off the home stretch.

Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 17 synopsis with even more information all about what you can expect:

“Big Negotiations and Broken Expectations” – Dan enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel after Louise points out that Dan’s generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her; and Robin and Darlene take a big career risk that may not pay off the way they expect it to on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So what will stand out within this episode? We know that for us, the Robin – Darlene story will be especially intriguing to watch. So much of The Conners is about seeing these characters try to push themselves and move forward. It’s very-much relatable in that sense, and we’re certainly curious already so see if we’re going to be set up for something big at the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







