House of the Dragon: Premiere date for Game of Thrones prequel!

We’ve been waiting for what feels like forever to finally get a premiere date for HBO’s House of the Dragon. Thankfully, today the network finally delivered the good news!

The long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones focusing largely on House Targeryan is officially going to launch on Sunday, August 21. This feels about in line with what a lot of early projections were for the series. It makes a good bit of sense for the network to get some episodes out there at a similar time of year as the final season of the George R.R. Martin fantasy epic.

Of course, the major issue with House of the Dragon is whether or not the original series is somehow going to taint what we see here. For years, Game of Thrones was considered the biggest show on TV and was beloved the whole world over. Then, the final season happened. Viewers can at times be unforgiving of a spin-off because of their feelings towards the original’s ending; How I Met Your Father received a lot of backlash early on just because viewers hated the ending for How I Met Your Mother. There was a lot of skepticism, meanwhile, around Dexter: New Blood based largely on how the original show tied things up.

Do we think that this series is worthy of a chance? Absolutely. It won’t undo anything that you saw with Daenerys or Jon Snow on the final season of Game of Thrones, but there is an opportunity here for a fantastic show that explores Targeryan lore like never before. It’s also something that HBO took a lot of care to put together; we’d be a little more concerned if this spin-off premiered a year ago and was rushed for the sake of getting something more out there.

