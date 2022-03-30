Is Roxy Sternberg leaving FBI: Most Wanted following the events of tonight’s new episode? Is Sheryll Barnes exiting right after Jess LaCroix?

We know that tonight’s new episode strongly suggested that Barnes could be gone for a while — but “for a while” does not mean forever. She wants to take advantage of her maternity leave to spend time bonding with her baby. During the episode tonight, the character realized that she returned to work too soon and she was starting to have regrets over that.

What was interesting tonight was learning more about why Barnes wanted to spend some time with her family, and how it was tied to Jess’ death. That moment was causing her to look at the world around her with a different set of eyes; she realizes that with this job, there is never any guarantee that you will live to see the next day. She doesn’t want to regret skipping over the time that is entitled to her by the FBI.

At the end of the episode tonight, we did learn that there is a new agent coming on board played by Dylan McDermott — you saw a tiny tease of him in the promo, and that’s it for the time being. Whether or not we see Barnes again this season remains to be seen; there are only a handful of episodes left, so much of that could depend on whether the show employs any sort of time jump.

For the time being, though, don’t assume that Sternberg is checking out of the show at any point in the near future; if that changes we’ll let you know, but we’re assuming for now that this is a temporary exit.

