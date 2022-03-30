This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Could Randall actually be President?

On last night’s new This Is Us season 6 episode, we had a chance to see an epic story for Randall with some big revelations. The character is going to have an opportunity moving forward to run for Senate, and he thinks that absolutely he’ll win the election if he chooses to run. Not only that, but he thinks there’s a reasonably-good chance that he will go all the way.

So could we actually see Randall Pearson be President of the United States down the road? Is that something to realistically hope for?

It’s fun to think that Randall could someday be POTUS; however, we didn’t see any Secret Service at the Pearson family compound in the flash-forwards. It’s possible that he is a Senator then and well on the way to getting in that office; or, it’s possible that the agents were just somewhere off-screen.

Of course, you’re not going to hear anyone tied to the show say something definitively on this in the immediate future. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, here is what executive producer Kay Oyegun (who also wrote last night’s episode) had to say about plotting out Randall’s political future:

I’ll say this: We have had every version of every conversation in the writers’ room. And the best version of it is going to be on screen.

Would it be unrealistic to have multiple Pearsons be super-successful down the road? Maybe, but why not have this show be that optimistic and ambitious? It’s been so sad for so many years, so we would love a chance to smile when the dust finally settles.

Do you think that Randall could actually be President on This Is Us before the show concludes?

