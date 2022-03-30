Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18 spoilers: Who’s taken hostage?

Just in case you weren’t aware already, Chicago Fire is one of those shows where characters are almost always in danger. Yet, there’s something about season 10 episode 18 that could be more perilous than most others. Firefighters and paramedics spend most of their time tackling very specific emergencies; they are trained in that more so than anything else. Hostage situations are a little bit different, and that is going to be the focus of “What’s Inside You.”

Want to grab a few specifics about this particular story? Then check out the full Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18 synopsis below:

04/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 must band together when one of their own is taken hostage.

So who could the mystery person be in danger? We wouldn’t be altogether shocked that it is none other than Kelly Severide, mostly because this character has a real knack for getting in danger and then getting himself out of it. No matter who it is, let’s just hope they make it out okay on the other side! We’re really hoping that this isn’t some instance where another character is going to be written out of the show. Remember for a moment here that we’ve already lost Jesse Spencer as a series regular, so we really don’t need to lose someone else before the end of the season.

While you wait for this new episode to air, remember that there is a new Chicago Fire set for Wednesday, April 6. The show will continue to be on hiatus for the next seven days, so we really hope that you are the patient type. We know that it can be hard dealing with all of these different hiatuses that are spread out over the course of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 18 on NBC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







