Is The Oval new tonight on BET? More season 4 hopes

Is The Oval new tonight on BET? Are we about to see a lot more drama and/or political intrigue? If you’re curious, we have a LOT to discuss within.

So where should we start off here? We suppose that the best place is to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. Not only that, but there aren’t any plans for there to be any in the near future. The reasoning for that, in the end, is pretty darn simple: Last week’s new episode was the season 3 finale. There was a lot of drama that unfolded there, including an ending that should lead into a season 4 quite nicely.

Luckily, we know that there is more of the Tyler Perry production coming! The Oval has already gotten that renewal and with that in mind, we’re happy to start thinking about what the future holds.

So when could the show premiere? Our hope is that it’s going to be back on the air at some point later this year, but nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to that. All we can say is that filming is happening this spring, so when you consider the turnaround here there’s more than enough time for BET to premiere new episodes in 2022. It comes down to where they think is the right spot on the schedule. We do think that there are going to be two different batches of episodes as we’ve seen in the past; this is, after all, the release schedule that works the best for this show.

Of course, we very-much expect that there’s going to be more news on The Oval before too long, and we look forward to those announcements…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Oval right now

What do you most want to see on The Oval season 4 when the show does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







