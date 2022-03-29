Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Does season 4 wait continue?

Is New Amsterdam new tonight over on NBC? Or, are we going to be in a situation where we’re stuck waiting a long while?

There are of course a few different things well-worth getting into here, but let’s begin with this: The fact that we remain in the midst of a long hiatus. This is, unfortunately, one that will be here for a few more weeks. The plan for now is for New Amsterdam to be coming back on Tuesday, April 19, though at the time of this writing, there is no further information as to what lies ahead. This is something we’re hoping to get more insight on in the near future, especially when it comes to potential stories.

If there is one word we’d use to describe what we think is coming up next, it’s “finality.” Just think about things in this way: We’ve got the rest of the season and then beyond that, there’s only thirteen more episodes. NBC recently announced that season 5 is going to be the show’s last, so we have to prepare ourselves for what is sure to be some sort of powerful send-off at the end of the road. As a matter of fact, we’d say to anticipate a few jaw-droppers at some point down the line. Max and Helen’s relationship could advance forward and beyond just that, we’re hoping that we’ll also see Bloom, Reynolds, and some other people on the road to happiness.

Of course, it goes without saying that we want to see Max do whatever he can in order to save the hospital. If he fails at that, what’s really the point of New Amsterdam overall? This is a show about optimism and change, and we tend to think that these themes will be reinforced a lot at the very end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







