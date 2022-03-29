Promised Land season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the finale airing today on Hulu, can you expect a Promised Land season 2 to happen? Or, have we officially reached the end of the road for the series?

We don’t have to dive too far into this article to hand over some of the bad news: Pending some last-minute miracle, this is not a show that is coming back for more. First and foremost, consider the run that we’ve seen with the drama so far. Originally, this was a show slated to air weekly on ABC after new episodes of The Bachelor, but it turned out to be a huge disappointment in the ratings. With that in mind, the show shifted over to Hulu midway through its run.

There’s been almost zero buzz for Promised Land at its new home and with that in mind, it’s fair to assume that there’s not going to be another season.

So what was the biggest problem the show faced? We do still like to think there’s room for this sort of big, soapy drama on the air these days, but there needs to be one of two things. You either need a premise that is easily digestible for viewers, and also potentially a big name or two. We don’t think the show had enough of either one of these and that caused it to falter from the start. Unfortunately, once you start to stumble in the world of network TV, it can be very hard to bounce back on the other side in one piece. Networks just aren’t altogether patient these days, and even a streaming service like Hulu now has so much programming that they don’t even necessarily need a series that isn’t setting things on fire in terms of its ratings.

