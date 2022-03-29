The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 spoilers: Who’s getting arrested?

The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 is coming to NBC on April 15, and it’s already looking like one of the biggest ones of the season. After all, it’s possible that the Cooper and Reddington storylines are somewhat linked!

Beyond just that, is it also possible that Cooper gets arrested? What about Donald Ressler? You could make a case for either one of them, given that Harold’s got the whole blackmail storyline and Ressler faked his drug test. Technically, it’s not that hard to figure that Park could attack someone and get arrested because of that.

New The Blacklist preview! Take a look below for our take on what could be coming up Friday! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more updates that you don’t want to miss out on.

For a few teases on what we’re talking about here, check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 16 synopsis:

04/15/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red chases a lead that could shed light on both Liz’s death and Cooper’s blackmailing. The Task Force experiences a major shakeup when one of their own is taken into custody.

Whatever happens here could be a story that carries through until the end of the season — there are clearly two huge narratives that have been pushed for the past several weeks, and while we’d like to have answers on them soon, it’s clear that the writers are building towards something big. We just hope that the payoff here is satisfactory and/or worthy of the wait.

Also, let’s just hope that we can also see some serious aftermath to someone being arrested. Even if it hurts our heart, this shouldn’t be the sort of thing that is 100% undone right away!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

What are you most hoping for entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 16?

Who do you think is getting arrested? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates — we won’t want you to miss anything that is coming your way. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







