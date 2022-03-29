Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 photos: Bridget Moynahan directs!

After a hiatus the past couple of weeks Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 is airing on CBS this Friday, and all early indications suggest it’s going to be a big one! This story will mark the directorial debut for none other than series star Bridget Moynahan, and give her an opportunity to show off some of her skills in a completely new way.

For a look at what the process was like behind the scenes, all you have to do is take a look below! Here, you can see her working with Tom Selleck, Will Estes, and several other actors in the process of making the episode.

As so many people out there know, directing is not an easy thing to take on. There’s a lot of prep work that goes into it in advance and that includes figuring out locations, preparing shots, and making sure everything on the day goes smoothly. Then, there’s the process of piecing everything together after the fact. After all of this, there’s also the challenge of having to direct yourself in certain scenes. Bridget took a lot on in this episode, but we have a feeling that the end result here will be pretty fun! It’s an opportunity at least to show a different side of herself creatively.

Also, we wonder in advance if this is something she’d be willing to take on in the event that a Blue Bloods season 13 happens. We’d personally love to see that, but we gotta take things one season at a time at this point. We’re also just happy the NCAA hiatus is at an end and we can get back to having the show on the air once more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you most want to see from Bridget Moynahan as the director of Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







