Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we actually going to see it, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted on the air for two weeks in a row? We know that it’s been a rare occurrence as of late with all of the various and (at times) random hiatuses.

Yet, here is where we come bearing some good news — you will have a chance to see the entire franchise on the air again tonight! There’s some dramatic stories ahead, including a small crossover with Alana De La Garza coming on Most Wanted for the second week in a row. That’s to help ensure that there’s a transition as the team gets set to bring on board Dylan McDermott as the new boss, which we assume will happen a little later this season.

Want to prepare for this event a little bit further? Then check out synopses for all three of these shows right now below…

FBI season 4 episode 16, “Protective Details” – After an ICE agent is fatally shot at an ICE vs. DEA hockey game, the team attempts to find the shooter who they believe may also be targeting Congressman Curtis Grange (Brett Cullen), who was at the same game, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 15, “Shouldn’t Have Left Her” – When Raines’ sister goes missing in Kosovo, he goes rogue to find her, putting his job and his life on the line. Also, Kellett and Forrester face further scrutiny from inside the Bureau, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 16, “Decriminalized” – The team gets called to Vermont after a married couple who grow illegal marijuana massacres their employees. Also, Barnes begins to regret not taking any time off to bond with her new baby, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

