NCIS season 19: Did NCIS: Hawaii crossover help or hurt ratings?

Entering last night’s NCIS season 19 crossover with NCIS: Hawaii, it was pretty clear what the primary purpose was for CBS. They wanted to do whatever they could to boost ratings for both of these shows, and create an event that would get people talking.

Honestly, it’s hard to blame them for the effort! Remember here that One Chicago over on NBC frequently gets ratings bumps for their crossovers, and we’ve seen that here and there for Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. It creates a fun environment where worlds collide and a lot of great stuff happen!

Unfortunately, we didn’t quite see the same sort of ratings gains for at least NCIS last night. The first half of the crossover (which was mostly a standalone episode with a few tie-ins to the Hawaii show thrown in) generated a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 6.5 million viewers. It was actually the least-watched episode of the season in the live metrics. On the flip side, the crossover did help NCIS: Hawaii score more than 5.8 million viewers, its most-watched episode (special NFL broadcast excluded) since the premiere. That was probably CBS’ goal more than anything else.

We do think that future crossovers could end up performing better if NCIS: Hawaii sticks around for a while. We are still early on in the show and with that, it’s going to take some time to get to know those characters better — and with that, get more excited for crossover possibilities.

